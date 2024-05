Monica Cortes got her first hole-in-one while visiting her parents in The Villages for Mother’s Day weekend.

She scored the lucky ace at 135 yards at Hole #3 at Hilltop Executive Golf Course.

She was visiting her parent, Carol and Diego Cortes of the Village of Tierra del Sol South, for Mother’s Day weekend.

“Monica is a beginner golfer, and we recently bought her new golf clubs for her birthday,” said her proud father.

