Edith Allais Woodall Lee

In celebration of Edith Allais Woodall Lee, we honor her significance in this life.

She now joins our dearly departed loved ones in heaven, especially her eldest daughter, Elizabeth Allais Lee Smith ‘Beth’, and ‘Bahmoo’, Edith’s beloved grandmother. Edith was always a free spirit and passionate soul, who loved all of God’s creation. As a woman of God, who studied Thomas Merton and the spirituality of Saint Francis, she actively shared her wonderful Protestant + Catholic + Unity interfaith Christ Consciousness journey with all of her children, grandchildren, and her many friends. At the center of Edith’s heart was her immense capacity to love and forgive.

She continues in spirit to be a joy and inspirational challenge to others to grow a deeper daily spiritual life. Edith will live forever in hundreds of hearts and minds as an inspiration and affectionate friend to all, especially her assisted living facility communities.

Edith was the founder of the first Montessori School in the Southeast, “Ashdun Hall” in Atlanta, Georgia in 1961, inspired by her sister-in-law, Helen Hilda Lee Cartledge. Her passions were Master Gardening, music, reading, RVing, and traveling, with Portugal being her favorite. Edith also enjoyed having lived in North Georgia, Maryland, and Florida, choosing the Villages, Florida for her end of life transition. She passed peacefully in the care of hospice, surrounded by loving friends and a few closest family, that included her brother David and her Villages’ daughter.

We welcome all to celebrate her life at a formal Catholic Funeral at the 8:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Lady Lake, FL 32159 on Monday, May 13, 2024. The celebration of life will then continue from 10:00 a.m. to Noon with an open casket visitation for family and friends to say goodbye in The Baldwin Brothers Chapel, 1008 Bichara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159.