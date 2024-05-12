GOP group will host candidates for Sumter County Commission

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County will host candidates running for the Sumter County Commission.

The event will be Thursday, May 16 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Those attending will hear from District 1 candidates Deb Butterfield, Jimmy Hagan, and Mary Lazich as well as District 5 Candidates Oren Miller and Don Wiley. Each candidate will be given a few minutes to speak, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The Republican Assembly will be hosting other candidates at future meetings.