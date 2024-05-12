76.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

GOP group will host candidates for Sumter County Commission

By Staff Report

The Republican Assembly of Sumter County will host candidates running for the Sumter County Commission.

The event will be Thursday, May 16 at the Wildwood Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Those attending will hear from District 1 candidates Deb Butterfield, Jimmy Hagan, and Mary Lazich as well as District 5 Candidates Oren Miller and Don Wiley. Each candidate will be given a few minutes to speak, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The Republican Assembly will be hosting other candidates at future meetings.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers have legitimate concerns about security

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, agrees that some residents living on the Historic Side of The Villages have valid security concerns due to the construction of an apartment building.

Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

A Villager who has been a Priority Pool member for more than 20 years believes opening up the pools to non-members would be a slap in the face to those who pay for access.

What is the message of the little white cross?

A reader from the Village of Country Club Hills wonders if we’ve lost sight of Jesus’ message in the debate over the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos