Moonlighters orchestra show will raise money to fight hunger

By Tony Violanti

The Moonlighters orchestra will bring back the big band sounds to a benefit dance Friday at 6 p.m. in the La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Proceeds will be donated to the Seeds of Hope Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Wildwood Food Pantry. It’s part of the local, Showcase of Talent events.

The Moonlighters are a local, 17-piece big band, featuring vocalists Zanna Duckett and Marge Phillips. Also, harmonica virtuoso Phil Caltabellota and singer Diana Arlt will make guest appearances with the band. The setlist includes songs from the 1940s to contemporary numbers.

Tickets are $12.50 in advance or $15 at the door.  The event is open to Villages residents and approved visitors only. To purchase tickets online go to: https://buytickets.at/showcaseoftalent/1234750

