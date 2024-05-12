Ruth Marie Jansma

Ruth M. Jansma, 88, of The Villages, FL, was called to Heaven on May 7, 2024.

Ruth was a talented seamstress and home decorator who enjoyed staying active, loved to travel and meet new friends. Ruth will best be remembered for her steadfast faith in God, friendly demeanor, contagious laughter and, of course, her love of dogs.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Tascoff, second husband, Nick Jansma, sister, Donna Niehoff and brother, Bill Hoblet. Ruth is survived by her children; Leslie (John) Orzechowski, Doug (Violet) Tascoff; stepsons; Tom, Nick (Lisa), Jon (Brenda); many grand-children and great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, May 13, at First Baptist Church At The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., The Villages. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 1:00 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church At The Villages.