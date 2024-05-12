80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

Ruth Marie Jansma

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Ruth Marie Jansma
Ruth Marie Jansma

Ruth M. Jansma, 88, of The Villages, FL, was called to Heaven on May 7, 2024.

Ruth was a talented seamstress and home decorator who enjoyed staying active, loved to travel and meet new friends. Ruth will best be remembered for her steadfast faith in God, friendly demeanor, contagious laughter and, of course, her love of dogs.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Tascoff, second husband, Nick Jansma, sister, Donna Niehoff and brother, Bill Hoblet. Ruth is survived by her children; Leslie (John) Orzechowski, Doug (Violet) Tascoff; stepsons; Tom, Nick (Lisa), Jon (Brenda); many grand-children and great grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday, May 13, at First Baptist Church At The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Ave., The Villages. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. with service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell at 1:00 p.m. Memorial gifts can be made to First Baptist Church At The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers have legitimate concerns about security

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, agrees that some residents living on the Historic Side of The Villages have valid security concerns due to the construction of an apartment building.

Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

A Villager who has been a Priority Pool member for more than 20 years believes opening up the pools to non-members would be a slap in the face to those who pay for access.

What is the message of the little white cross?

A reader from the Village of Country Club Hills wonders if we’ve lost sight of Jesus’ message in the debate over the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos