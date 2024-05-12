86.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Tunnel work will cause major disruption to golf cart travel in The Villages

By Staff Report

Effective 6 a.m. Monday, May 13 through 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, Tunnel M-18 and all North/Southeast/West multi-modal paths located North of the
intersection of Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road will be CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC for required maintenance and inspections.

Golf cars, pedestrians, and cyclists will not have access to the tunnel from any direction, leaving passage beyond this tunnel accessible only to automobiles. Residents must plan accordingly, as tunnel M-18 maintenance will have a significant impact on all multi-modal path traffic.

Those traveling through or around tunnel M-18 by golf car or other means of transportation besides automobile must complete their trajectory before 6 a.m. Monday, May 13. Tunnel and Multi-Modal Path Traffic will resume normal operations at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Residents are strongly encouraged to minimize travel or utilize private automobiles during the closure period. There are no alternative or detour routes available. You will not be able to traverse in any direction on the Multi-Modal Paths at the intersection of Morse Boulevard and Meggison Road during the entire closure period.

The tunnel M-18 inspections and maintenance will significantly impact golf car travel in the following areas during the period of the closure:

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to navigate North on Morse Boulevard from Meggison Road.

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to navigate South on Morse Boulevard to Meggison Road.

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to navigate East to West through tunnel M-18.

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to navigate West to East Through tunnel M-18.

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to access the Aviary Recreation Center from the South (Hawkins).

• Golf Cars will NOT be able to travel East across the Bexley Bridge and North, as McNeil Road is closed to all traffic due to ongoing construction.

 

