Village of Polo Ridge man jailed after testing positive for cocaine

A Village of Polo Ridge man has been jailed after testing positive for cocaine.

Stephen Cefaratti, 59, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail, after a urine sample tested positive for cocaine during a visit in April to his probation office.

Cefaratti, who lives with his 84-year-old mother, had been placed on probation after a 2022 arrest in Marion County when he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a pipe.

Cefaratti has a history of local arrests:

In 2019, he was arrested with a crack pipe after he was pulled over and a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Cefaratti had been arrested in 2014 after he was caught driving on a suspended license.