86.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 12, 2024
type here...

Village of Polo Ridge man jailed after testing positive for cocaine

By Staff Report
Stephen Cefaratti
Stephen Cefaratti

A Village of Polo Ridge man has been jailed after testing positive for cocaine.

Stephen Cefaratti, 59, was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail, after a urine sample tested positive for cocaine during a visit in April to his probation office.

Cefaratti, who lives with his 84-year-old mother, had been placed on probation after a 2022 arrest in Marion County when he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and a pipe.

Cefaratti has a history of local arrests:

In 2019, he was arrested with a crack pipe after he was pulled over and a K-9 alerted on his vehicle.

Cefaratti had been arrested in 2014 after he was caught driving on a suspended license.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villagers have legitimate concerns about security

A Villager, writing in a Letter to the Editor, agrees that some residents living on the Historic Side of The Villages have valid security concerns due to the construction of an apartment building.

Opening Priority Pools to all Villagers a slap in the face to paying members

A Villager who has been a Priority Pool member for more than 20 years believes opening up the pools to non-members would be a slap in the face to those who pay for access.

What is the message of the little white cross?

A reader from the Village of Country Club Hills wonders if we’ve lost sight of Jesus’ message in the debate over the little white crosses in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos