Villager sentenced for personal purchases on company credit card

A Villager has been sentenced for using a company credit card for $3,822 in personal fuel purchases.

Robert Earl Dearth, 72, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, used his company card from Salescorp USA to make the fuel purchases for his white 2013 Kia SUV between Sept. 12, 2022 and Oct. 17, 2023, according to an arrest report from Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was caught on video seven times using the company credit card to fuel up his personal vehicle at the 7-Eleven at Magnolia Plaza. He also filled up portable gas cans while at 7-Eleven.

Last month in Sumter County Court, he pleaded no contest to a charge of grand theft. He has been placed on probation for three years and ordered to make restitution to his former employer.