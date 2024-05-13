Amenity fees to fund nearly $3 million remake at Lake Sumter Landing

Amenity fees will be tapped to fund a nearly $3 million remake of the dock at Lake Sumter Landing.

Details of the project were presented Monday morning to members of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Since March 2023, the gazebo, finger piers and walkway have been closed due to unsafe conditions. The popular dock has been in place for about 20 years.

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown said the facility has outlived its life expectancy and requires demolition and replacement, due to severe wood rot. It has resulted in an unsafe walkway and the instability of the pier and gazebo structure.

The original ramp suffered structural failure approximately four years ago, with partial collapse, separation and loss of stability and buoyancy. A “temporary” ramp was built directly over the original ramp. This repair did not resolve the underlying structural failure from more than 20 years of weather, heavy use, water intrusion and rot. The wooden finger piers and gazebo have significant rot, loss of buoyancy and instability forcing their closure more than a year ago. The entire ramp structure would be removed and rebuilt.

“It is less expensive and yet a better investment to replace the structure with a more accessible structure and more modern materials that are available today,” Brown said.

The project would cost $2.7 million, plus an additional $225,000 in engineering and design fees.

“The proposed newly designed Lake Sumter Landing floating boating facility will provide an all-inclusive aquatic recreation experience for residents, guests, and visitors alike. The new proposed facility includes a dragon boat landing, ADA kayak low profile launch site and storage, new boat house for the two tour boats, nature and fishing charter pontoon, a 720 square foot observation pavilion and a kiosk to provide one-stop resident customer service. Additional seating and storage lockers will be added along the existing deck behind the ice cream parlor,” according to the presentation before PWAC. “The new Pavilion will be the optimal waterfront destination to take in the natural beauty of Lake Sumter.”

PWAC member Dan Ruehl asked if the Developer could be asked to contribute to the project.

“You can bet this (finished project) will be front and center in their advertisements about what a great place this is,” Ruehl said.