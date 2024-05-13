73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 13, 2024
type here...

Florida softshell turtle buries eggs near Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

Don’t get sand in your eyes! This Florida softshell turtle was spotted burying her eggs near the boardwalk at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Florida softshell turtle buries eggs near Fenney Nature Trail
Florida softshell turtle buries eggs near Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

More pool time needed for water fitness classes

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident says that more pool time is needed for water fitness classes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Morse family has made plenty of money and can afford to help residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends the Morse family has plenty of money to help protect residents from new neighbors they didn’t bargain for when they purchased their “dream home.”

Use of pools for water volley ball

A Village of Collier resident has a suggestion about efficiently using pools for water volley ball. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos