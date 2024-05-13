Florida softshell turtle buries eggs near Fenney Nature Trail

Don’t get sand in your eyes! This Florida softshell turtle was spotted burying her eggs near the boardwalk at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
