Jody Keil

Jody Lynne Keil, age 61, passed away on May 4, 2024 suddenly at UF Health- The Villages Hospital.

Jody is survived by her father, Randall Valkenburg and his wife Marian; her brothers, Lenny VanValkenburg and his two sons: Rex VanValkenburg and his wife Kathy and their daughter; Todd Valkenburg and wife Brenda and their two sons. Jody is also survived by a daughter, Jennifer Pelow and significant other Jason Price with her children: Owen and Riley Rosebrock, Madelynn and Sean Donovan; her son, Juston Pelow and his wife Laura and their children: Keerstin, Kendyl, Urijah, Elijah, and Kaedynce. Jody also had her sons, Brian and Andrew Keil. Her mother, Carol VanValkenburg passed in 2017 who is still so missed.

Our Mother had 9 amazing grandkids that she adored and was so proud of everyone. They all had a special place in their Grandmother’s heart. Jody left behind her precious dogs, Molly and Maggie; and her 5 chickens. Jody loved her grand fur buddy, Wolfgang, that Brian brought into her life. She wasn’t only a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, Mother, also a Grandmother.

She had so much love, positivity, wisdom and patience to share with all of us. Jody Keil- sister, daughter, aunt, mother, Grandmother will never be forgotten and will always be in our Hearts! We all love and miss you so much MoMA and we will all cherish our memories with you. Rest in Peace with all of our loved ones in Heaven. Give them a big hug for us.