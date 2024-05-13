Michael Dennis Campanell

Michael Dennis Campanell, affectionately known as Denny to his friends and family, departed this life on May 6, 2024, at the age of 75. Born on March 8, 1949, in Camden, New Jersey, Denny’s zest for life and his infectious spirit touched many throughout his journey.

Denny proudly served his country as an Army Sergeant in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War, a period that shaped much of his resilience and strength. After his military service, he found his calling at UPS, where he dedicated many years in package care, feeders, and management, retiring with honors and the respect of his colleagues. Beyond his professional life, Denny was a committed Post Commander of the Mantua VFW Post 7679, where he worked tirelessly to support fellow veterans and their families.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, survived by his devoted wife, Mary Campanell; his children, Alexis Stone (Erik) and Garrett Campanell (Dawn); bonus children, James Kettinger (Mallory), Ryan Golden (Christa), and Patrick; cherished grandchildren, Layla, Zachary, Michael, Aiden, Cecelia, Corinne, Saryn, Madeleine, Jack, Henry, and Owen; and his brother, Larry Campanell (Lisa). Denny’s memory will also be treasured by his adored fur kids, Annabelle, Carl, and Gracie.

Denny was a man of faith and fellowship, actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Haddon Heights while he resided in New Jersey. His love for classic cars was evident to all who knew him, especially when he was behind the wheel of his prized 1937 Packard. A proud member of the Audubon High School Reunion group, he cherished the connections and friendships that he nurtured over the years. Upon moving to The Villages, Denny immersed himself in the community, becoming a vital part of the Band of Brothers and the Springdale Club. His passion for service shone through his volunteer work at PetSmart, where he helped animals in need. An advocate for wellness and joy,

Denny was a member of the Villages Medical Marijuana Club. His unwavering support for his favorite establishments earned him the title of Platinum supporter of WaWa and Diet Coke. Denny’s extraordinary personality was a beacon of joy for those around him. He had a rare gift for making new friends wherever he went and would often delight them with unexpected pranks or a costume that brought laughter and surprise.

His presence was a source of warmth and entertainment, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. A man of honor, humor, and heart, Denny’s story is one of a life embraced with enthusiasm and lived to the fullest. He will be remembered not just for his achievements and service, but for the immeasurable ways he enriched the lives of others. His spirit will continue to inspire and guide us, and his memory will be held in our hearts forever. Though he has embarked on his final journey, the echoes of his laughter and the lessons of his life remain with us, a cherished treasure that time cannot diminish.