More pool time needed for water fitness classes

To the Editor:

The water fitness classes at Ezell and Everglades and Eisenhower are often full before all those in line can get in. As more people move south the crowds for these classes are bigger than ever. Rohan has very few classes at either the 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. times. The pool seems to be dominated by VAST and combo swim.

Now that the high school has their own pool and isn’t practicing at Laurel Manor or wherever any longer can’t some of the VAST slots be moved there or at least later so we can have more water exercise classes at Rohan?

Please consider opening more days for water fitness classes at Rohan.

Cheryl Jordan

Village of Chitty Chatty