We’re paying more but getting less

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As I sit here watching a 28-year-old rerun on TV (that keeps losing sound and freezing the picture), I’m multi-tasking by reviewing my $188.53 per month cable bill. I know, I can switch to another channel, but why can’t I watch what I paid for? I recently was advised that I have lost several channels, but haven’t seen a price reduction. It reminds me of the removal of trail fees and access to the country club pools from the priority memberships (with no price reduction). We actually got a price increase this past year. I guess it’s part of “shrinkflation” President Biden talks about. I don’t think we can blame him (or can we?)

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

