$1.8 million study will be aimed at improving Rolling Acres Road

The developer of the massive Hammock Oaks project has announced the commitment of $1.8 million for a study aimed at improving Rolling Acres Road.

John Curtis of Kolter Land Development made the announcement during Monday evening’s Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board meeting.

The $1.8 million would represent an increase of $400,000 over the previous pledge for the study.

Hammock Oaks is set to include a Walmart in the far northern corner at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, town homes, market rate homes, age-restricted homes, a community development district and additional retail, including, quite possibly a restaurant. The project will stretch all the way to Lake Ella Road, thanks to the recent annexation of a 24-acre pasture. More than 2,000 people will likely be living in the Hammock Oaks development by the time it is built out. For a detailed look at the development, check out this link: Overall Plan Hammock Oaks

Critics of the development are worried about the impact on traffic on Rolling Acres Road, Cherry Lake Road and Lake Ella Road.

Kolter will be working with Lake County to fund a study to look at improvements on Rolling Acres Road from Griffin Avenue to Sunshower Lane.