84-year-old Villager gets his 12th hole-in-one while golfing with daughter

By Staff Report

An 84-year-old Villager was thrilled when he got his 12th hole-in-one.

Zane Akins, a 23-year resident of the Village of  Valle Verde, scored his latest lucky ace on Thursday, May 9 at Hole #3 at the El Santiago Executive Golf Course. He used a pitching wedge.

Zane Akins recently got his 12th lifetime hole in one
Zane Akins recently got his 12th lifetime hole-in-one.

After completing the second hole, daughter Deb Parsons asked her father if any of his previous 11 holes-in-one had been on El Santiago course.

“No, but you would think I would have had one on this course by now,” he responded.

His very next shot was the hole-in-one, witnessed by his daughter, son-in law Dave Parsons and guest Mike Cook.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

