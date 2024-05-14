80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
type here...

Hemingway adult swimming pool will be closed on Friday

By Staff Report

The Hemingway Neighborhood Recreation area and adult pool will be closed for maintenance on Friday, May 17.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Truman Recreation Center at (352) 751-2650.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting to the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

Photos