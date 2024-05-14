80 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Lady Lake, FL – Jeanette Hillman Scott, age 100, of Lady Lake, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Memorial Services honoring her life will be held at 5:00 p.m., May 15, 2024 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2201 Spring Lake Road, Fruitland Park, with Pastor Ted Koelin officiating. A reception will be held at 919 St. Andrews Blvd., Lady Lake, Florida following the graveside service at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake.

Jeanette was born on November 13, 1923, in Sauquoit, New York, the daughter of George B. and Mabel A. (Messenger) Hillman. She was united in marriage to William Wallace Scott, Sr. on June 6, 1942, in Utica, NY.

She is survived by three sons, William W. Scott, Jr. and Susan Nunmaker, David Hillman Scott and his wife Deborah Dunlap, Robert Pearson Scott and his wife Rebecca Scott, and daughters-in-law, JoAnne Scott and Debra W. Scott; seven grandchildren, Kimberly Scott Pennington and her husband Ryan, Heather Rebecca Scott, Emmalee Hillman Scott, Oliver Pearson Scott, James Burton Scott, Jr., Colleen Jeanette Scheiner, and Ian William Scott and his wife Amy Ann Scott; three great grandchildren, Dylan Scott Pennington and Dorla Irene Gittins, Lauren Allen Pennington, and Jameson William Scott; and, one great-great granddaughter, Della Estelle-Jeanette Pennington.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her six siblings as well as her beloved husband and her son James Burton Scott, Sr. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Hillman Hill, and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette completed high school at St. Frances DeSales High School in Utica, New York. After marrying, she lived in South Carolina, Vermont, Michigan, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and settled in Charleston, Illinois. Jeanette was a faithful member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Mattoon, Illinois. Jeanette made a career in the travel industry and traveled the world. She enjoyed years of golf, including a special memory where she made a hole-in-one in her 80s; she played duplicate bridge until days before her passing.

She was an avid reader and talented artist. Jeanette had an intense curiosity and a love of learning. She enjoyed writing letters and talking on the phone with her loved ones; she especially enjoyed spending time, eating good food, and sharing stories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanette was loved dearly by her friends and family, and she will be missed greatly.

A memorial service will be held on May 15, at 5 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, klocated at 2201 Spring Lake Rd. in Fruitland Park.

