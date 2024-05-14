Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

To the Editor:

Many resort communities face an influx if short term rentals that change the neighborliness feel … in Long Beach, Calif. they allow short-term rentals, but with enough signatures, a neighborhood can successfully petition to ban airbnb rentals unless host is on site … they say they are getting inquiries from other states, including Florida, to understand how it could be drafted and applied elsewhere:

https://www.foxnews.com/media/california-neighborhood-bans-some-short-term-airbnb-rentals-drug-parties-shooting

Cathy Asbury

Village of Pine Hills