Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Many resort communities face an influx if short term rentals that change the neighborliness feel … in Long Beach, Calif. they allow short-term rentals, but with enough signatures, a neighborhood can successfully petition to ban airbnb rentals unless host is on site … they say they are getting inquiries from other states, including Florida, to understand how it could be drafted and applied elsewhere:
https://www.foxnews.com/media/california-neighborhood-bans-some-short-term-airbnb-rentals-drug-parties-shooting

Cathy Asbury
Village of Pine Hills

 

Headlines

