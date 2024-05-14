Oxford woman arrested after caught driving on suspended license

An Oxford woman was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license.

Brooke Collette Hummell, 43, was driving a silver Hyundai at about 9:30 a.m. Friday when an officer ran her license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Hummell claimed she no longer lives at her Parkwood address in Oxford and therefore did not receive a suspension notice which had been mailed in April. She also failed to provide proof of insurance during the traffic stop.

Hummell, who had been working as a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital in 2020 when she was arrested on theft and fraud charges, has previous convictions for driving while license suspended. Those were in 1999, 2016, 2017 and 2022.

Due to the previous convictions, Hummell was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was also ticketed for no proof of insurance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.