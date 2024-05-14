Villager arrested after allegedly ‘street racing’ near Morse Gate

A Villager was arrested after allegedly “street racing” near the Morse Gate at County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard.

Jeffrey Dean Boyce, 54, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, was at the wheel of a gold 2009 Lincoln MKZ sedan at about 8:30 p.m. Monday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy in an unmarked vehicle saw Boyce’s car and a second vehicle “street racing” in a “reckless manner” at a “high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy initiated a pursuit, but disengaged due to concerns about public safety.

Within minutes, a 911 caller reported seeing the vehicles in the vicinity of Buena Vista Boulevard. It was suspected a crash had taken place.

Boyce’s vehicle, which had damage to the driver’s side front tire, was spotted near Beef O’Brady’s at Southern Trace Plaza. Multiple pieces of metal were found in the roadway and were believed to have come from the undercarriage of Boyce’s car.

The North Carolina native was arrested on charges of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer and driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $5,150 bond.