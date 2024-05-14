Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

To the Editor:

Nothing in life is FREE! There is a cost for everything in life. There is a tremendous cost to all Village residents for the appropriately 300,000 guests a year that use our facilities. Conservatively, just the cost of generating a guest pass for 300,000 guest can be $300,000 per year. This is a cost to our amenities fee. Add the cost of the wear and

tear/maintenance requirements to our facilities and it cost more than the $300,000 a year to support 300,000 guests. Where can one go, public or private, just to use a swimming pool without paying a fee? THE VILLAGES! Everyone needs to pay their own way. Guests pay for golf. They should pay a fee to use our facilities. This income would help keep the residents amenities fees under control and perhaps even lower them.

Terrance Wilson

Village of Santiago