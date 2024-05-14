80 F
Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Nothing in life is FREE! There is a cost for everything in life. There is a tremendous cost to all Village residents for the appropriately 300,000 guests a year that use our facilities. Conservatively, just the cost of generating a guest pass for 300,000 guest can be $300,000 per year. This is a cost to our amenities fee. Add the cost of the wear and
tear/maintenance requirements to our facilities and it cost more than the $300,000 a year to support 300,000 guests. Where can one go, public or private, just to use a swimming pool without paying a fee? THE VILLAGES! Everyone needs to pay their own way. Guests pay for golf. They should pay a fee to use our facilities. This income would help keep the residents amenities fees under control and perhaps even lower them.

Terrance Wilson
Village of Santiago

 

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

We’re paying more but getting less

A reader from the Village of Pennecamp, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that we seem to be paying more and getting less.

More pool time needed for water fitness classes

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident says that more pool time is needed for water fitness classes. Read her Letter to the Editor.

