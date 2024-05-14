80 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public. We pay to have the Priority Pools less crowded and to enjoy them.
Orange Blossom already has an issue with families coming not watching their kids in the pool. Kids are going in the hot tub and when the pool attendant or any adult tell these kids not to jump off the side or not to go into the hot tub , the parents get mad. The parents already do not watch their kids at the pool. For the ones that pay our priority pools are open to the public then we should get some compensation. There are plenty of other pools that the public can enjoy.

Jane Belch
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

