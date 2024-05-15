Driver who failed to pay fine jailed after caught back behind wheel

A driver who failed to pay a fine was jailed after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Neil Hartsel, 41, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan Murano at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered that the registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed Hartsel’s license was suspended. The Ohio native admitted in was in a court-ordered payment plan for numerous driving and offenses and he may have “missed a payment.” The officer also found that Hartsel has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended – in 2012 in Marion County, in 2012 in Sumter County and in 2017 in Sumter County. He was also arrested last year in Fruitland Park.

Due to the previous convictions, Hartsel was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.