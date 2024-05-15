Two executive golf courses in The Villages closed for aerification

Two executive golf courses in The Villages have been closed for aerification.

The Briarwod Executive Golf Course will be closed through Saturday, May 18 for aerfication.

The Sarasota Executive Golf Course will be closed through May 23 for aerificatoin and teen renovation.

Two previously F-rated courses coming back online

Redfish Run Executive Golf Course reopened on Wednesday. Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 29.

Both courses earned F ratings in a recent report card assessing the status of the golf courses in The Villages. You can see the entire report card, issued last month, at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet