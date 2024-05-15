81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Two executive golf courses in The Villages closed for aerification

By Staff Report

Two executive golf courses in The Villages have been closed for aerification.

The Briarwod Executive Golf Course will be closed through Saturday, May 18 for aerfication.

The Sarasota Executive Golf Course will be closed through May 23 for aerificatoin and teen renovation.

Two previously F-rated courses coming back online

Redfish Run Executive Golf Course reopened on Wednesday. Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course will reopen Wednesday, May 29.

Both courses earned F ratings in a recent report card assessing the status of the golf courses in The Villages. You can see the entire report card, issued last month, at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos