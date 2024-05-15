Villagers offer ideas for restaurant to fill void after Sonny’s closing

When one door closes, another one opens.

While many Villagers were sad to hear that Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q has closed its doors at Lake Sumter Landing, others are seeing it in as an opportunity for a new culinary destination.

Kathleen Wojno of the Village of Chatham has plenty of suggestions.

“How about a sandwich shop like McAllister’s in Brownwood or an Au Bon Pain, famous in the Northeast? Or Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse or a Cheesecake Factory?” she asked

Suggestions from Villages-News.com readers also include a White Castle, Pollo Tropical, Bahama Breeze, Pizzeria Uno, Cheesecake Factory and California Pizza Kitchen,

There are plenty of residents hoping Oakwood Smokehouse might bring its delicious barbecue to the former Sonny’s location on Canal Street.

There have also been plenty of predictable and not-so-predictable suggestions.

“There are so many of us that would love to see a PF Chang’s restaurant in The Villages or nearby,” said Mary Sue Parent.

Bob Setera has something very specific in mind.

“It would be great to see an Original Pancake House move in. The apple and German pancakes are outstanding. They have much more but those are worth driving for,” he said. “I believe they started in Michigan.”

