Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Water main break shuts down rec center and multi-modal path

By David Towns

A water main break has shut down a recreation center and a section of multi-modal path in The Villages.

The water main break occurred Tuesday on a section of multi-modal path that runs parallel to Morse Boulevard between the Village of Charlotte and the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle.

A major hole was dug into the multi modal path on Tuesday
A major hole was dug into the multi modal path on Tuesday.

Due to a precautionary boil water notice, the Burnsed Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed through Thursday.

The multi-modal path was still passable as Community Watch was manning both ends of the closure and seeing that golf carts got through safely.

