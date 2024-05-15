Water main break shuts down rec center and multi-modal path

A water main break has shut down a recreation center and a section of multi-modal path in The Villages.

The water main break occurred Tuesday on a section of multi-modal path that runs parallel to Morse Boulevard between the Village of Charlotte and the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle.

Due to a precautionary boil water notice, the Burnsed Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed through Thursday.

The multi-modal path was still passable as Community Watch was manning both ends of the closure and seeing that golf carts got through safely.