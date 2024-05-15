81.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Who’ll milk the cows in Wisconsin if all undocumented workers are deported?

By Terry Hansen

Former president Donald Trump demonizes undocumented immigrants and promises to deport millions if he is re-elected. He plans to build detention camps and to use the U.S. military.

Many undocumented workers can be found on America’s farms. In her Wisconsin Examiner article, “Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers,” Ruth Conniff writes: “Dairy farmers in Wisconsin know that their immigrant workers aren’t replacing anybody. They’ve tried hard, without success, to find U.S.-born workers who want to shovel manure and milk cows every day starting at 4 a.m.”

Conniff also explains that “deep, personal relationships” often develop between farmers and their Mexican workers.”

Will Trump round them up as well? According to Trump adviser Tom Homan, former acting head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “People need to be deported. No one should be off the table.”

Chimamanda Adichie’s powerful TED Talk, “The Danger of a Single Story,” asserts that “Power is the ability not just to tell the story of another person, but to make it the definitive story of that person.”

This is what Trump has done with his repeated and hateful rhetoric.

Let’s heed Adichie’s words: “Stories matter. Many stories matter. Stories have been used to dispossess and to malign. But stories can also be used to empower, and to humanize. Stories can break the dignity of a people. But stories can also repair that broken dignity.”

Terry Hansen is resident of Milwaukee, Wis. and a frequent Opinion contributor to Villages-News.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos