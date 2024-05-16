Courtyard villa owners in The Villages up in arms over botched fiber installation

Some courtyard villa owners in The Villages are up in arms over a botched fiber installation project that has upended their daily lives.

Quantum Fiber (previously known as CenturyLink Fiber) began the installation several weeks ago in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval. Soon residents began complaining about the disruption, which included damage to their irrigation systems.

Quantum moved on to the Seneca Villas in the Village of Hemingway, where the problems only got worse. A 93-year-old woman suffered through having her water cut off and she had to boil her water for three days. In addition, her cable and internet service, provided by Quantum’s rival Comcast, was also accidentally severed. Comcast is temporarily running a bright orange cable to the woman’s home, across neighbors’ properties, to provide service.

The streets have been damaged along with driveways.

Residents packed the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti, who has been fielding plenty of calls and complaints from residents, took the proactive step of making sure Quantum was represented at the meeting.

“It looks like a war zone out there,” Vicenti said.

Vicenti has pledged to hold Quantum’s feet to the fire during the installation.

“We are going to stay on top of them,” Vicenti promised the residents.

Quantum began the fiber installation in CDD 7. Presumably, it will be moving on to the rest of The Villages. Work has already progressed along Odell Circle.