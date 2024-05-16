81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

Courtyard villa owners in The Villages up in arms over botched fiber installation

By Meta Minton

Some courtyard villa owners in The Villages are up in arms over a botched fiber installation project that has upended their daily lives.

Quantum Fiber (previously known as CenturyLink Fiber) began the installation several weeks ago in the Allandale Villas in the Village of Duval. Soon residents began complaining about the disruption, which included damage to their irrigation systems.

The Quantum crew as been causing a great deal of disruption in the villa communities.
The Quantum crew has been causing a great deal of disruption in the courtyard villa communities.

Quantum moved on to the Seneca Villas in the Village of Hemingway, where the problems only got worse. A 93-year-old woman suffered through having her water cut off and she had to boil her water for three days. In addition, her cable and internet service, provided by Quantum’s rival Comcast, was also accidentally severed. Comcast is temporarily running a bright orange cable to the woman’s home, across neighbors’ properties, to provide service.

This driveway was damaged during the fiber installation.
This driveway was damaged during the fiber installation.

The streets have been damaged along with driveways.

Residents packed the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The crews have been digging deep for the fiber installaion
The crew has been digging deep for the fiber installation.
The crew laying the fiber has been working late into the night
The crew laying the fiber has been working late into the night.

CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti, who has been fielding plenty of calls and complaints from residents, took the proactive step of making sure Quantum was represented at the meeting.

“It looks like a war zone out there,” Vicenti said.

Vicenti has pledged to hold Quantum’s feet to the fire during the installation.

“We are going to stay on top of them,” Vicenti promised the residents.

Quantum began the fiber installation in CDD 7. Presumably, it will be moving on to the rest of The Villages. Work has already progressed along Odell Circle.

  

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests you can learn a lot about Florida’s homeowners insurance problems if you follow the money.

There are plenty of pools to choose from during Paradise project

A Village of Rio Grande resident says there will be plenty of pools to choose from during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation that could see that family pool closed for up to two years. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

A longtime resident contends the growth of The Villages has paved the way for bulldozers and the disappearance of cows. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos