DUI-suspended driver from Colombia jailed after caught at wheel of pickup

A Colombian who was previously convicted of driving under the influence was jailed without bond after he was caught behind the wheel of a pickup.

Hernando Camacho Pardo, 36, of Casselberry, was driving a red Ram pickup at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday southbound on U.S. 301 when an officer noticed the vehicle had windows with an “extremely dark tint,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Th officer learned that Pardo had been convicted of driving under the influence but had been issued a “business purposes only” driver’s license. However, the hardship license had expired on May 1. In addition, Camacho Pardo’s two passengers said they were “hanging out” with Camacho Pardo and did not appear to be in “work clothing.”

Camacho Pardo was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was ticketed for the heavily tinted windows. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.