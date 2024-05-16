Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

To the Editor:

Homeowners Insurance: The Daily Sun reported Wednesday on page A-10 that Citizens Insurance has 1.2 million policies, making it the largest insurance company in Florida. Citizens reached 1.412 million policies before seeing reductions because of a “depopulation” program.

What really happened was that Slide Insurance was formed in 2022. Slide Insurance gave a million dollars to Republicans and an additional $150,000 to the Insurance Commissioner. The result is that the “depopulation” program at Citizens Insurance is sending several hundred thousand policies to Slide Insurance and Policy Holders like us are paying higher premiums. Slide Insurance can charge 20 percent more than Citizens Insurance and the policy holder has to switch to Slide Insurance according to the insurance law passed in 2022.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere