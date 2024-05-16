Haciendas of Mission Hills home subject of public hearing over weeds

A Haciendas of Mission Hills home was the subject of a public hearing over an ongoing problem with weeds.

The deed compliance case concerning the home at 598 Osada Ave., owned by Tailiang Xie and Lei Xie, was heard Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The original complaint about overgrown weeds was lodged Sept. 11 with Community Standards. The property was brought back into compliance on Nov. 2, however another complaint was lodged April 16 when the weeds returned.

Community Standards has been unable to reach the homeowner, despite repeated efforts. The email which had been listed with the District Office is no longer valid. There was no phone number listed with the District Office. Notices have been sent via regular mail and certified mail, but there has been no response.

The property remained out of compliance as of Wednesday.

The board agreed to find weed problem a “re-occurring violation.” The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, fines will be imposed. As a “re-occurring violation,” if the weeds return again at some point, action can be taken by Community Standards without having to go through the public hearing process all over again.