81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

Haciendas of Mission Hills home subject of public hearing over weeds

By Meta Minton

A Haciendas of Mission Hills home was the subject of a public hearing over an ongoing problem with weeds.

The deed compliance case concerning the home at 598 Osada Ave., owned by Tailiang Xie and Lei Xie, was heard Thursday afternoon before the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The original complaint about overgrown weeds was lodged Sept. 11 with Community Standards. The property was brought back into compliance on Nov. 2, however another complaint was lodged April 16 when the weeds returned.

Weeds have been a problem at this home at 598 Osada Ave. in the Haciendas of Mission Hills
Weeds have been a problem at this home at 598 Osada Ave. in the Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Community Standards has been unable to reach the homeowner, despite repeated efforts. The email which had been listed with the District Office is no longer valid. There was no phone number listed with the District Office. Notices have been sent via regular mail and certified mail, but there has been no response.

The property remained out of compliance as of Wednesday.

The board agreed to find weed problem a “re-occurring violation.” The board granted seven days for the property to be brought into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, fines will be imposed. As a “re-occurring violation,” if the weeds return again at some point, action can be taken by Community Standards without having to go through the public hearing process all over again.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests you can learn a lot about Florida’s homeowners insurance problems if you follow the money.

There are plenty of pools to choose from during Paradise project

A Village of Rio Grande resident says there will be plenty of pools to choose from during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation that could see that family pool closed for up to two years. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

A longtime resident contends the growth of The Villages has paved the way for bulldozers and the disappearance of cows. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos