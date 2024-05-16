John M Boyle Jr.

John Michael Boyle, Jr 81 of The Villages, FL, was called home to the Lord on May 6, 2024 with his loving family by his side at the Generations Senior Living home.

John was born to John Michael and Elizabeth (Ryan) Boyle, the oldest of five children, on July 17, 1942 in Philadelphia, PA. He grew up in Ambler, PA and graduated from Saint Matthews High School in Conshohocken, PA. John earned his Bachelors degrees from Rollins College (Winter Park, FL) and graduated sum cum laude receiving his Executive MBA from Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne, FL). After 32 years of service, John retired as a Procurement Director for International trade at Rockwell International Avionics Company having traveled over 25 countries for various projects and lived in 5 different states. In addition, John taught Business Management classes at both his alma maters.

In his free time, John enjoyed spending time with his family, including coaching his sons in soccer and baseball and building sandcastles with his daughter. John and the family would drive to PA to go camping with the extended family. He was an avid golfer, reader and enjoyed going to the shooting range. John was a devoted Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan – cheering them to victory and crying in their defeat.

John is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie (Koller) and their three children David Michael Boyle, John Michael (Rachel) Boyle III, Shannon Michele (Charlie) Rickards; 9 Grandchildren – Josh, Jared, Stephanie, Teea, Kaitlyn, Jake, Cassandra, Charles and Matthew. John will be missed by his 4 siblings and their families – Jim (Joanne) Boyle in Souderton, PA; Maureen (Jim) Weiss in Hatfield, PA; Christine Duffy in Shelton, Washington and Shelia Perchalski in Palm Bay, FL. In addition, John leaves 10 great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services will be held at the First Baptist Church at The Villages, 16523 SE 76th Chatham Avenue on May 30, 2024. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service in PA will be held at a later date.