Lady Lake police officer honored for law enforcement work

Lady Lake Police Officer Andru Eckerdt was honored this week during the Leesburg Rotary Club’s 43rd Annual Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Program with the Service Above Self Award.

Officer Eckerdt was recognized for exceptional dedication, professionalism, and productivity, making significant contributions to the safety and well-being of the Lady Lake community. Last year, he handled over 1,000 calls for service, made 615 traffic stops and wrote 282 traffics citations and 487 warnings. In addition, he covered 65 crash investigations and made 88 arrests.

“Officer Eckerdt embodies the qualities of an outstanding police officer; dedicated, courageous, and compassionate. His unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community is commendable and worthy of recognition,” the Rotary Club said in bestowing the honor upon the officer.