Pennsylvania man turns violent during strange outburst at McDonald’s

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and an ambulance crew member during a strange outburst at McDonald’s.

Travis Nathan Turner, 44, of Wayne, Pa. was at the McDonald’s in Bushnell at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was lying on the floor, crying and asking for someone to call an ambulance, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived at the restaurant and began asking questions of Turner. When an ambulance arrived, Turner ran from the restaurant. The deputy grabbed Turner’s arm and stopped him. When a member of the ambulance crew asked if Turner wanted to go to the hospital, he punched the EMS worker in the chest. Turner, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, followed up by punching the deputy in the chest, striking the deputy’s tactical vest.

Turner was handcuffed and taken into custody on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. The ambulance crew member signed a waiver of prosecution. Turner was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.