81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, May 16, 2024
type here...

Pennsylvania man turns violent during strange outburst at McDonald’s

By Staff Report
Travis Nathan Turner
Travis Nathan Turner

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he allegedly punched a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy and an ambulance crew member during a strange outburst at McDonald’s.

Travis Nathan Turner, 44, of Wayne, Pa. was at the McDonald’s in Bushnell at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was lying on the floor, crying and asking for someone to call an ambulance, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy arrived at the restaurant and began asking questions of Turner. When an ambulance arrived, Turner ran from the restaurant. The deputy grabbed Turner’s arm and stopped him. When a member of the ambulance crew asked if Turner wanted to go to the hospital, he punched the EMS worker in the chest. Turner, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, followed up by punching the deputy in the chest, striking the deputy’s tactical vest.

Turner was handcuffed and taken into custody on a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. The ambulance crew member signed a waiver of prosecution. Turner was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests you can learn a lot about Florida’s homeowners insurance problems if you follow the money.

There are plenty of pools to choose from during Paradise project

A Village of Rio Grande resident says there will be plenty of pools to choose from during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation that could see that family pool closed for up to two years. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

A longtime resident contends the growth of The Villages has paved the way for bulldozers and the disappearance of cows. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Middleton reader says our country has a problem

A reader from Middleton, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that our country is facing a big problem.

Opening Priority Pools would be wrong and costly

A Village of Hacienda resident warns that opening Priority Pools to non-members would be wrong and costly. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos