Thursday, May 16, 2024
The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m a 20-year resident living in Summerfield and with the growth of The Villages, all of the animals that had a place to live are now gone! I have 55 acres behind me and I loved having cows for neighbors! The cows are gone and I listen to a bulldozer all day, every day and I know the houses are coming. Another residential neighborhood is under construction and this area is almost bursting at the seams. I never heard sirens and now I do on a daily basis. The road I live on is 30 miles and even the eighteen wheeler’s go over the speed limit doing 60 plus. On the weekends, I hear cars going by so fast that sometimes during the day, I can’t tell you what color the car was! I’m going to miss this place, I watched the bunnies chasing each other in my backyard. But the houses are coming, so I’m going to get going.

Carolanne Saenz
Summerfield

