Village of Newell resident shares photo of ‘Big Boy’ alligator

Pamela Avetissian of the Village of Newell shared this photo of an alligator resisting on a bank near a pond.
“This is a big boy!” she exclaimed.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
