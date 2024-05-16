Webster votes to force Biden to deliver Israel defense aid  

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted in favor of legislation that would force President Biden to deliver Congressionally approved security assistance to Israel.

“It is vital that America sustains a strong and secure Israel,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Congress clearly spoke when approving vital lethal weaponry for Israel. For President Biden to reverse course is contradictory of the will of Congress and the bill he signed into law. This legislation upholds Congress’ power of the purse and oversight responsibilities and ensures prompt delivery of defense assistance to Israel.”

H.R. 8369 ensures the expeditious delivery of approved security assistance to Israel by:

·Requiring the delivery of currently withheld defense articles and services within 15 days.

·Requiring the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State to obligate all funds appropriated for Israel assistance within 30 days.

The Israel Security Assistance Support Act also condemns the Biden Administration’s decision to withhold aid and holds the Offices of the Secretary of the State, Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council accountable by withholding all funding until delivery of security assistance is made.