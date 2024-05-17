Feud between speeding driver and dog walker culminates in arrest

A Villager was arrested after allegedly revving his engine and speeding past a dog walker in a long-running feud in a patio villa community.

The woman had been walking her dog on Crestwood Lane in the Crestwood Villas on Thursday morning when 81-year-old Joel Richard Jacobson was driving a small gray Hyundai SUV and pulled into the villa community in the Village of Duval, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman said she heard Jacobson loudly “rev” the SUV’s engine when he came up behind her. He proceeded to “quickly drive away at a high rate of speed” and pulled into his own driveway.

A witness saw what happened and dialed 911.

The dog walker said she was “in fear that vehicle would strike her,” the report said. She told deputies that she and Jacobson have been in “an ongoing neighborly dispute” due to his “excessive speeds in the neighborhood.” She said that if she is out walking her dog, he will purposefully accelerate his vehicle toward her “in an attempt to intimidate her.” She said this has been going on for two to three years. Both she and Jacobson live on the same street in the Crestwood Villas.

Jacobson was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.