Growth is out of control thanks to The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My husband and I purchased land in Oxford in 1997. The Villages only consisted of Spanish Springs and the original Orange Blossom Gardens. Our friends thought we were crazy for buying property when the closest grocery store was either in Wildwood of Belleview. Experiencing the growth of The Villages was both exciting and sad at the same time because of all the beautiful open farm land that was being used for homes. Seems like The Villages have no end to their building of homes, squares, businesses, etc. It’s out of control! The roads are not equipped with all the new tenants and industries that are already here. When is enough enough?

Maria DiDomizio
Oxford

 

