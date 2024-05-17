Homeless man found inhaling from aerosol can at National Pain Institute

A homeless man was arrested after he was found inhaling a substance from an aerosol can at the National Pain Institute in Lady Lake.

A deputy went to the office at 13945 U.S. Hwy. 441 about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a suspicious person, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy walked the perimeter of the building and found 36-year-old Matthew Daniel Wright sitting inside the enclosed dumpster area. He had a can of Surf Onn air dust in his hand. The deputy, who is a certified drug recognition expert, suspected that Wright was under the influence of the “propellant inhalant.” The deputy watched as Wright, who was slurring his words and disoriented, put the aerosol can in his mouth and inhaled.

Wright was taken into custody on a drug charge. He was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before he was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.