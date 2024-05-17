84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 17, 2024
type here...

Intoxicated woman jailed after dialing 911 to report boyfriend’s abuse

By Staff Report
Lisa Doreen Pescherine
Lisa Doreen Pescherine

An intoxicated woman was arrested after dialing 911 to complain about her boyfriend’s abuse.

Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a mobile home in Summerfield where they found 60-year-old Lisa Doreen Pescherine, who was “highly intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She complained her boyfriend has been “physically abusive” to her in the past.

The boyfriend said he had been sleeping on the couch because Pescherine had been drinking “all night long.” He said Pescherine had been in a bedroom with the volume of the television playing loudly, the report said. He asked her to turn it down and she went on a rampage, slamming doors and throwing items. She forcibly pushed the boyfriend on his head, leaving small lacerations on his nose. A second person witnessed the altercation and backed up the boyfriend’s account.

Pescherine was arrested on a charge of battery. The New Jersey native was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

VIP club in The Villages provides link for audio books

A leader in the Visually Impaired Persons Club of The Villages responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from a Middleton reader concerned about a perceived lack of E-Books.

We are creating a new slave class in America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says he fears we are creating a new slave class in America.

Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests you can learn a lot about Florida’s homeowners insurance problems if you follow the money.

There are plenty of pools to choose from during Paradise project

A Village of Rio Grande resident says there will be plenty of pools to choose from during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation that could see that family pool closed for up to two years. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

A longtime resident contends the growth of The Villages has paved the way for bulldozers and the disappearance of cows. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos