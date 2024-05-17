Intoxicated woman jailed after dialing 911 to report boyfriend’s abuse

An intoxicated woman was arrested after dialing 911 to complain about her boyfriend’s abuse.

Deputies responded Wednesday morning to a mobile home in Summerfield where they found 60-year-old Lisa Doreen Pescherine, who was “highly intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She complained her boyfriend has been “physically abusive” to her in the past.

The boyfriend said he had been sleeping on the couch because Pescherine had been drinking “all night long.” He said Pescherine had been in a bedroom with the volume of the television playing loudly, the report said. He asked her to turn it down and she went on a rampage, slamming doors and throwing items. She forcibly pushed the boyfriend on his head, leaving small lacerations on his nose. A second person witnessed the altercation and backed up the boyfriend’s account.

Pescherine was arrested on a charge of battery. The New Jersey native was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.