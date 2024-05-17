82.6 F
The Villages
Friday, May 17, 2024
Villagers’ son’s bond revoked after attack on his parents

By Staff Report
David Wayne Rutland
David Wayne Rutland

A son with a history of problems is back behind bars as the result of the revocation of his bond due to an attack on his parents.

David Wayne Rutland, 47, of the Village of Caroline was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail.

Rutland had been allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention program after he was arrested last year in an attack on a woman who drove him to a treatment center. The contract called on him to complete a batterer’s intervention program and refrain from any unlawful activity. His $1,000 bond from the 2023 arrest had been in effect, but has now been revoked.

The bond revocation was triggered as the result of an alleged attack on his parents in March at their home in the Village of Caroline. Rutland’s father was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital as a result of the attack. Rutland’s mother was able to call 911. Rutland appeared to be under the influence.

Rutland will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future. A pretrial conference in his case is set for Thursday in Lake County Court.

