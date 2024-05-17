VIP club in The Villages provides link for audio books

To the Editor:

A Letter to the Editor appeared in Thursday’s Villages-News.com newsletter from a Middleton reader who was concerned that we don’t provide enough funding to libraries for E-Books. Apparently she is not aware that anyone with a reading disability, including not only the vision impaired, but those with physical and/or mental limitations on reading are able to receive audio books through Talking Books at no cost through the National Library Service.

The detailed information on this service is on our VIP web page, www.villagesvip.org in the tab FL Braille Talking Books.

Donna Evans

Visually Impaired Persons Club

The Villages