84.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 17, 2024
type here...

Wildwood police issue statement after death at shopping center

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Police Department has issued a statement after a death at a shopping center.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. Tuesday to Shopping Center Drive, the shopping plaza which includes Save-A-Lot, after a passerby spotted an individual in a vehicle.

“EMS responded to the scene, it was determined that the individual passed away due to natural causes,” the statement from the police department said. “This incident was not a result of any violent offense and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

VIP club in The Villages provides link for audio books

A leader in the Visually Impaired Persons Club of The Villages responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from a Middleton reader concerned about a perceived lack of E-Books.

We are creating a new slave class in America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident says he fears we are creating a new slave class in America.

Follow the money when it comes to Florida’s insurance crisis

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests you can learn a lot about Florida’s homeowners insurance problems if you follow the money.

There are plenty of pools to choose from during Paradise project

A Village of Rio Grande resident says there will be plenty of pools to choose from during the Paradise Recreation Center renovation that could see that family pool closed for up to two years. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The cows in my backyard have been replaced with bulldozers

A longtime resident contends the growth of The Villages has paved the way for bulldozers and the disappearance of cows. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos