Wildwood police issue statement after death at shopping center

The Wildwood Police Department has issued a statement after a death at a shopping center.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. Tuesday to Shopping Center Drive, the shopping plaza which includes Save-A-Lot, after a passerby spotted an individual in a vehicle.

“EMS responded to the scene, it was determined that the individual passed away due to natural causes,” the statement from the police department said. “This incident was not a result of any violent offense and there is no threat to the public stemming from this incident.”