Saturday, May 18, 2024
Delivery of The Villages Daily Sun newspaper

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I want to thank the Daily Sun delivery folks for just what I needed on a rainy Friday morning – a single-bagged sponge.
Do the folks at the newspaper ever look at the weather?
Thanks for nothing!

Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill

 

