Delivery of The Villages Daily Sun newspaper

To the Editor:
I want to thank the Daily Sun delivery folks for just what I needed on a rainy Friday morning – a single-bagged sponge.
Do the folks at the newspaper ever look at the weather?
Thanks for nothing!
Roy Schwartz
Village of Summerhill
