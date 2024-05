Sumter County has announced upcoming lane closures on the Morse Boulevard Bridge in The Villages.

One northbound and one southbound lane on Morse Boulevard from Lake Sumter Landing to Mariposa Way/Mission Hills Trail will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The lane closures are due to geotechnical work to be performed at the bridge on Morse Boulevard.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling this section of Morse Boulevard.