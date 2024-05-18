76.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Lakeside Landings woman jailed after bond revoked in DUI case

By Staff Report
Jennifer Fort McNeal
Jennifer Fort McNeal

A Lakeside Landings woman has been jailed after her bond was revoked in a drunk driving case.

Jennifer Fort McNeal, 43, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail.

McNeal originally was arrested in October after she was spotted driving in the wrong direction in Clermont, according to an arrest report from the Clermont Police Department. It appeared she was under the influence and McNeal admitted she had been at the Crown Lounge and she’d had “too much” to drink. She struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. Due to previous convictions for driving under the influence, the charge was later enhanced to a felony. She had been free on $6,000 bond before the judge ordered the revocation.

