Premier home in The Villages listed for $2.395 million

By Staff Report

A Premier home in The Villages has been listed for $2.395 million.

The home is located at 1417 Brier Creek Circle in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

This home at 1417 Brier Creek has been listed at more than $2 mllion
This home at 1417 Brier Creek has been listed at more than $2 million.

The St. Charles III Premier home is located on a half-acre lot on the Miona Prairie Preserve. The original owner paid $809,100 for the home in 2011 which also included a $200,000 premium because of the prized location. The bond balance on the home is $36,112.

A bird's eye view of the home at 1417 Brier Creek Circle
A bird’s eye view of the home at 1417 Brier Creek Circle.

Features include a three-car garage with an Epoxy floor, saltwater swimming pool, summer kitchen and a custom-built fire pit. The home has a buried propane tank.

