Premier home in The Villages listed for $2.395 million

A Premier home in The Villages has been listed for $2.395 million.

The home is located at 1417 Brier Creek Circle in the Village of Bridgeport at Laurel Valley.

The St. Charles III Premier home is located on a half-acre lot on the Miona Prairie Preserve. The original owner paid $809,100 for the home in 2011 which also included a $200,000 premium because of the prized location. The bond balance on the home is $36,112.

Features include a three-car garage with an Epoxy floor, saltwater swimming pool, summer kitchen and a custom-built fire pit. The home has a buried propane tank.