Aspiring chef from Lake Weir High School awarded DAR scholarship  

The Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR has selected Diego Vasquez Cordova, Lake Weir High School graduate, for this year’s DAR Scholarship Award.

Sunny Hester, Scholarship Chair, presented his certificate at Friday’s monthly chapter meeting. The award is for a full scholarship including books to attend Marion Technical College in Ocala for Fundamental Foodservice Skills.

In his application for the scholarship Vasquez Cordova wrote: “…ever since I was a kid, I always loved the kitchen. Food is something wonderful that brings people together. I want the opportunity to treat families in sharing a meal together, solving some problems along the way, or even just getting to reunite. My team and I won the Food and Wine Festival Competition two months ago at the World Equestrian Center with a special dish of my own creation.”

The NSDAR awards multiple scholarships to students showing dedication to the pursuit of degrees in diverse disciplines including history, law, nursing, and education. For more information visit https://www.dar.org/national-society/scholarships/general-info.